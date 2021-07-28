EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:40, 28 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Morocco extends state of health emergency for another month

    None
    None
    RABAT. KAZINFORM -Morocco on Tuesday extended for a month its state of health emergency imposed among measures to fight the novel coronavirus, Anadolu Agency reports.

    In a statement, the government of the North African nation said the emergency status, which was supposed to end on Aug. 10 would continue until Sept. 10.

    Morocco has confirmed 9,638 coronavirus-related deaths and 588,448 cases of the disease, while 549,116 people have so far recovered, according to Moroccan Health Ministry.

    More than 22 million people have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine in the country of approximately 36 million, including nearly 10 million who received the full two doses.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!