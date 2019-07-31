Morocco marks 20th anniversary of King Mohammed VI enthronement

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The reception dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Enthronement of His Majesty Mohammed VI, King of Morocco was organized on July 30 in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform has learnt from the Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Kazakhstan.

H.E. Mr Abdeljalil Saubry, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kingdom of Morocco, noted that the bilateral relations between Morocco and Kazakhstan in recent years have been experiencing positive development, which will undoubtedly contribute to strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. He mainly indicated the considerable potential for cooperation in the field of economy and tourism and added that since the recent opening of the Embassy in Nur-Sultan, the Embassy issues visas regularly and increasingly to Kazakhstani citizens to visit Morocco. Mr Abdeljalil Saubry also noted with satisfaction the fruitful cooperation between Morocco and Kazakhstan within the framework of international organizations, the UN

particularly.

Mr Roman Vassilenko, the deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, stressed that there is a full political understanding between Kazakhstan and Morocco and mutual support for each other's initiatives on the foreign policy scene and a lot of opportunities for economic, trade and cultural cooperation to bring the relations to a new level.

The diplomatic relations between Morocco and Kazakhstan were established in 1992.