Morocco to partake in OIC Summit in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Special Envoy of the President - Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Akylbek Kamaldinov has paid a working visit to the Kingdom of Morocco, the press service of the Kazakh MFA says.

In the course of the visit, the Special Envoy met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Morocco Nasser Bourita for discussing the ways of boosting the bilateral cooperation in economic, political, investment and cultural spheres as well as for debating the state and prospects of the two countries' interaction within international organizations. A.Kamaldinov thanked Morocco for constant support of Kazakhstan's foreign political initiatives. He emphasized the key role of the Kingdom of Morocco in the OIC as the initiator of establishment of this main international Muslim structure. A.Kamaldinov handed out also a letter from President Nursultan Nazarbayev to the King of Morocco Mohammed VI on importance of his participation in the OIC Summit of Science and Technologies scheduled for September 10-11, 2017 in Astana.



N.Bourita said that the Moroccan King highly appreciated this initiative of the Kazakh President and attaches great importance to the upcoming summit. The Minister noted that the idea of holding the first meeting of the Islamic leaders devoted to the development of science and technologies fully conforms to the vision of the Moroccan monarch on expansion of the OIC activity span. In this view, the Moroccan FM assured that his country would participate in OIC Summit in Astana.



Kamaldinov commended the activity of Morocco in development of alternative energy and congratulated N.Bourita on recent launch of the Noor largest solar power station in the southern part of the country. In this context, the Special Envoy invited specialized Moroccan companies to actively participate in the EXPO 2017 in Astana.



The sides shared their views on the relevant international and regional problems. The Moroccan Minister praised the activity of Kazakhstan as a member country of the UN Security Council and in Astana process.



In the course the working trip to Morocco, Kamaldinov, met also with the top officials of the Commerce and Industry Chambers Union of the Maghreb Countries and with Moroccan businessmen for discussing the prospects of expansion of the trade-economic cooperation. He visited also the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in Morocco and gave an exclusive interview to the central TV channel and some printed media.