Mortality due to pneumonia increased 1.9-fold

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The number of deaths from pneumonia has increased 1.9-fold in Kazakhstan, this has been announced at today’s online press conference in the Central Communications Service by Vice Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Within the period of January 1- August 2, the number of pneumonia cases increased 3.3-fold. The number of deaths from pneumonia has increased 1.9-fold, Vice Minister Giniyat said.

According to her data, from January 1- August 2 the previous year 2,033 people died of pneumonia in Kazakhstan. Within the same period of the current year this number equals to 4,042 people.