Moscow-based opera singer to give charity concert in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - An evening of music with Svetlana Kassyan, an opera singer originally born in Kazakhstan and working at the Bolshoi Theater in Moscow, will be held in Aktobe in aid of a charity.

Today Kassyan, the graduate of the Placido Domingo Intern Program, performs in England, Switzerland, Italy and other corners of the world. She is expected to visit her hometown in mid February to see her family and loved ones.

The charity fundraising concert will take place on February 14 at the Zhubanova Philharmonic Hall. The money raised at the concert will go to the Alginskiy orphanage.



The event entitled Tugan zherge tagzym is dated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakhstan's Independence.