Moscow forum to mark CIS' 25th anniversary on 9-10 November

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - The forum titled as 25 Years of the CIS: Mutual Understanding, Cooperation, Development will take place in Moscow on 9-10 November, BelTA learned from the Federal Agency for the Commonwealth of Independent States, Compatriots Living Abroad and International Humanitarian Cooperation (Rossotrudnichestvo).

"The Commonwealth of Independent States, the organization that on the way to its development came through from centrifugal tendencies and the search for optimal forms of cooperation to the establishment of institutes and mechanisms adapted to the needs of multilateral cooperation, is marking its 25th anniversary in 2016. A quarter of a century was used for hard work to strengthen the traditional economic, political and cultural ties. Today the CIS member states address common tasks related, first of all, to social and economic development but also focus on such an important aspect of the union's activity as its humanitarian sphere," Rossotrudnichestvo said.

The forum in Moscow will gather representatives of government bodies of the CIS member states, mass media, MPs, figures of culture, science and education. During themed conferences and roundtable sessions they will discuss the development of multilateral humanitarian cooperation, including the application of innovations in the humanitarian sector, prospects of cooperation for state, scientific and business organizations in the implementation of education projects, the formation of the common information space. The forum will also highlight the youth policy and an interfaith dialogue, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).