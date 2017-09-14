Moscow hit by nearly 100 bomb threat calls

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM More than 100 anonymous bomb threats have been made in Moscow over a few hours, so the emergencies services remain on alert searching higher schools and universities, shopping malls, railway stations, airports and hotels, an official with the Russian capital's emergencies services told TASS on Wednesday.

"Moscow's emergencies services have received about 100 bomb alerts so far. Sniffer dogs and bomb disposal experts are conducting searches at the facilities," he said.

Over 50,000 people have been evacuated due to bomb fears.



Earlier on Wednesday, Moscow's emergency services had received a wave of bomb threat calls targeting mostly major shopping malls, including the GUM department store on Red Square. Also, students and teaching stuff were evacuated from the Sechenov Medical University, MGIMO International Relations University, Russian State Social University, and the Russian Justice Ministry's Law Academy. Three hotels - Kosmos, Zvezdnaya and Azimut Hotel Olympic Moscow - were evacuated as well.

Most of the evacuated facilities had been searched by the time of reporting. The bomb threats proved to be hoaxes.