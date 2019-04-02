Moscow hosts CSTO consultations on arms control, disarmament, non-proliferation

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Moscow played host to the CSTO consultations on cooperation on arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation on 2 April, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov told BelTA.

"The delegations of the CSTO member states had a detailed exchange of views on current issues and prospects for further development of the situation in the field of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation. The parties coordinated the CSTO member states' approaches to the issue of control over nuclear weapons and non-proliferation, prevention of arms race in outer space, improving the existing regimes to prohibit chemical and biological weapons, implementation of the existing international legal instruments and agreements. The parties also discussed cooperation in the political and military dimension of the OSCE," Vladimir Zainetdinov said.



The CSTO member states confirmed the readiness to continue collective efforts to build an international system of reliable, equal and indivisible security for all, to restore trust and mutual respect in international relations.