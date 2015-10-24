Moscow Mayor thanked Kazakhstan for supporting the city during sanctions

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for active food product supply especially in the period of sanctions.

Recall that today Mayor of Astana Adilbek Dzhaksybekov and Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin have held a meeting, TASS reported. "I would like to thank Kazakhstanis for their active participation in our food fairs. During the period of sanctions your people were actively filling the market with Kazakhstani food products," said Sobyanin. He noted that Kazakhstan accounted for half of the delivered food products from the CIS and 90% of durum wheat. Governor of Astana assured that Kazakhstan will continue to supply the Russian market with grain and flour.