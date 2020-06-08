Moscow mayor waives self-isolation rules, travel permits starting June 9

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Moscow’s authorities have decided to rescind self-isolation rules, travel permits and walking schedules starting on June 9, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his blog on Monday, TASS reports.

«Self-isolation rules and travel permits will be waived tomorrow, on June 9, 2020. There will also be no more walking schedules,» he said.

All Moscow residents, including those over the age of 65 and people with chronic illnesses, will be able to freely travel around the city and visit public places.

‘Self-protection’ rules

Moscow residents will have to keep the ‘self-protection’ rules after the lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions, Sobyanin wrote on his blog on Monday, warning that the risk of being infected remains and the battle against the novel coronavirus has not ended in the city.

«Each of us still has to abide by the self-protection rules, and care for the people around us. Meanwhile the enterprises that have reopened must strictly abide by the requirements of the sanitary services,» the mayor stressed.

Earlier, Sobyanin specified that these rules implied compulsory facemasks and the social distancing of one-and-a-half meter.

Possible changes

Dates for lifting the coronavirus lockdowns in Moscow may be subject to changes depending on the epidemiological situation in the city, as follows from the mayor’s decree released on Monday. «Dates for lifting the restrictions may be changed depending on the current epidemiological situation,» the document reads.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia’s hardest hit area, Moscow, grew by 2,001 in the past 24 hours, to 197,018 people overall. The daily growth rate has been hovering at around 1% in the past week. As many as 1,633 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 104,347. Fifty-one patients died, which is the lowest figure in the past two weeks. Overall, 2,970 people have died in Moscow, or 1.51% of all cases.

Moscow declared a high alert over the coronavirus on March 29. All residents were told to self-isolate, while numerous shops, eating establishments, parks, gyms and other facilities were closed. However, the city’s authorities have recently begun to ease restrictions as the coronavirus situation is improving. On May 12, construction businesses were allowed to reopen. The second phase of easing restrictions began on June 1, when some public services reopened and people were allowed out for walks based on a rotation system. However, wearing of protective masks and gloves in public remains mandatory.





