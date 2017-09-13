Moscow Oblast to host CSTO counter-drugs exercise on Sept 14

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A tactical exercise of the counter-drugs units and police units of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states will take place in Moscow Oblast on 14 September, BelTA learned from CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov.

Participants of the Grom 2017 exercise will practice working together to suppress transnational criminal organizations, cut the channels used to smuggle drugs, weapons, and explosives, and minimize negative consequences of man-caused nature in a CSTO member state.



The main purpose of the exercise is to improve practical skills of law enforcement agencies and emergency response units, which make up part of the collective rapid response forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization. The exercise will also improve cohesion during preparations and during actual special operations. The units will also practice organizing interaction and support for the special operations units of the CSTO collective rapid response forces as they search for and apprehend transnational criminal groups, capture and destroy facilities where drugs are produced, stored, and packed, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA .