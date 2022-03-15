Moscow region lifts mandatory wearing of masks and social distancing rules

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Mandatory wearing of masks and observance of social distancing on public transport and in shops have been canceled in the Moscow region, the press service of the governor of the Moscow region said on Telegram channel on Tuesday, TASS reports.

«The following restrictions have been lifted in the Moscow region: wearing of masks ceases to be compulsory; mandatory social distancing on public transport, in shops and other public places, enterprises and organizations are canceled; inspections by the authorities of the Moscow region and Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) for compliance with COVID-related recommendations are stopped,» the statement said.

The Moscow Region is in third place in Russia following Moscow and St. Petersburg in terms of coronavirus infections. In all, 951,588 infections have been detected with 906,265 people recoveries and 14,509 fatalities. According to the federal operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus, 5,093,741 people have been fully vaccinated in the region, herd immunity to COVID-19 reached 51.1%.



