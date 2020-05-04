Moscow reports 764 coronavirus-associated deaths

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Thirty-five more patients having the coronavirus infection and concomitant diseases died in Moscow over the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

The overall number of coronavirus-associated deaths in Moscow has reached 764.

«Thirty-five patients with confirmed pneumonia diagnosis and positive coronavirus infection test results have died in Moscow,» the Center said.

The crisis center reminded that the coronavirus lockdowns are in force in the capital city until May 11. «If you feel any symptoms of an acute respiratory viral disease, stay at home and call a doctor. Don’t indulge in self-medication. Don’t risk your life and health and the lives and health of your nearest and dearest, arrange the home visit,» it added.

Source: TASS