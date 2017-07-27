Moscow surgeons separate newborn Siamese twins conjoined at head in 30 minutes

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Moscow neurosurgeons performed complex surgery to separate newborn twin girls conjoined at the head in less than half an hour, RIAMO news agency reported on Thursday.

The twins were born by cesarean section on July 12, a spokesman for the Moscow health department told RIAMO.



"The surgery was conducted on the day of their birth after a thorough examination of the babies," the spokesman said.



Both girls are currently in a satisfactory condition and medics believe their physical and mental development will be normal in the future, he added, Kazinform has learnt from TASS .