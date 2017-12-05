Moscow to host CIS artistic and scientific intelligentsia forum 11-12 December

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The 12th CIS Forum of Artistic and Scientific Intelligentsia will take place in Moscow on 11-12 December, BelTA refers to the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund's press service.

It is expected that the forum will gather representatives of Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Russia. The event will focus on the role of humanitarian cooperation in strengthening and supporting family values and traditions in the CIS. The forum sections will consider various aspects of professional cooperation: interaction in education and youth policy, and also the preparations for the forthcoming Year of Culture in the CIS. The CIS Capital of Culture 2018, Goris, Armenia, will be presented at the forum.

The forum will also include the awards ceremony for the winners of the CIS Stars of the Commonwealth Award. This year the award has been bestowed upon writer Ivan Saverchenko of Belarus, ballet master Yuri Grigorovich of Russia, composers Eugen Doga of Moldova and Tigran Mansurian of Armenia, artist Farhad Khalilov of Azerbaijan, mathematician Altay Borubayev of Kyrgyzstan, theater director Toleubek Alpiyev of Kazakhstan, and actor Ibodullo Mashrab of Tajikistan.

The forum will be held in cooperation with the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund.