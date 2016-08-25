Moscow to host CIS conference for students majoring in arts Culture

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Burganov's House, a museum in Moscow, will be hosting an international conference on sculpture for students majoring in arts from the countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States from 29 August to 11 September, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund.

Attending the conference will be students from Belarus, Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Moldova and Uzbekistan. The program of the conference includes lectures by the leading modern art experts, roundtables on the current state of arts education in the CIS member states, and workshops by Moscow-based sculptors and teachers from the Russian Academy of Arts and Moscow State Stroganov Academy of Industrial and Applied Arts.



Conference participants will also work independently to create a piece on a given theme. The best works will be put on display at Burganov's House. The conference will be held for the eighth time. More than 100 students majoring in arts have participated in the forum since its foundation.



“Many of them now teach at national arts universities. These artists maintain the contacts established during the conference and strengthen the cultural ties between the countries of the CIS,” the press service stressed.



Source: BelTA