Moscow to host CIS Ministerial Council meeting on Apr 5

MINSK. KAZINFORM - A regular CIS Ministerial Council session will take place in Moscow on 5 April, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary Sergei Lebedev told the media ahead of the CIS Plenipotentiaries Council meeting at the CIS Executive Committee on 29 January, BelTA has learned.

"Today we are going to draw up a draft agenda for the CIS Ministerial Council meeting due in Moscow on 5 April. I have already discussed the forthcoming session with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Russia shows a responsible attitude towards the meeting. I would like to specify the following: although the CIS Ministerial Council meeting will be held in Moscow, it will be chaired by Turkmenistan," Sergei Lebedev said.



The draft agenda of the CIS Ministerial Council meeting includes issues related to intergovernmental relations in basic research, maintenance and upkeep of war cemeteries and monuments of the Great Patriotic War, development of ministerial cooperation, ties in the humanitarian field and fight against crime.



"Coordination of CIS positions in international organizations is traditionally one of the main issues. Everyone knows that important issues are considered within the framework of the UN, OSCE, and other international organizations. We want the CIS states to speak with one voice and

support each other. I believe we will discuss all those issues during the CIS Ministerial Council meeting as we did it before," Sergei Lavrov said.



He also noted that the CIS Ministerial Council will convene for the next meeting in Ashgabat on 10 October, Kazinform has learnt from BelTA.