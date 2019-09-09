Moscow to host ministerial consultations on CIS interaction in UN

MINSK. KAZINFORM - The ministerial consultations on the coordination of positions of the CIS member states regarding the agenda of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly and also other issues of the CIS interest will take place in Moscow on 11 September, BelTA learned from the press service of the CIS Executive Committee.

Representatives of the ministries of foreign affairs are expected to discuss issues related to interaction of the CIS delegations in the United Nations and the priorities of the CIS member states at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. They are also set to exchange opinions on the UK's initiatives voiced at the Global Conference for Media Freedom which took place in London in July 2019. Participants of the consultations will take a look at the work of the UN General Assembly to implement the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.