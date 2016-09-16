EN
    20:37, 16 September 2016 | GMT +6

    Moscow to host next CIS Summit

    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM The next Summit of the CIS Heads of State Council will be held in Moscow in fall 2017. This decision was taken today at the CIS Summit in Bishkek held under the chairmanship of Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev.

    “The presidents took a decision on chairmanship in the CIS in 2017. Since the Republic of Moldova refused to assume the office of the CIS presiding country, the  Russian Federation will chair the Organization,” said Atambayev.

    In turn, President of Russia Vladimir Putin thanked the Summit participants for the trust. 

