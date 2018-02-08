Moscow to host seminar on blockchain, cryptocurrency in EAEU

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM Blockchain, cryptocurrency and their effect on the macroeconomy of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states will be high on the agenda of an international seminar which is due to take place at the Eurasian Economic Commission in Moscow on 12 February, BelTA refers to the EEC press service.

The participants of the event will discuss the essence, advantages and disadvantages of blockchain technology, the experience of its successful application and the possibility of using it for the development of Eurasian integration. The seminar will focus on the legal regulation of the application of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies, national and international practices, and also the influence of blockchain and cryptocurrencies on the traditional principles of exchange relationships and macroeconomic stability. It is also planned to study the prospects of developing a regional payment instrument based on blockchain technology in the EAEU countries for more effective management of currency risks and reducing transaction costs in mutual settlements.

Among the speakers who have already confirmed their participation in the seminar are member of the EAEU Board (Minister) for Integration and Macroeconomics Tatiana Valova, member of the EEC Board for Domestic Markets, Informatization, Information and Communication Technologies Karine Minasyan, State Secretary of the Union State Grigory Rapota, Vice Minister of Information and Communications of Kazakhstan Kairat Balykbayev, Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Development Bank Andrei Belyaninov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Banca Intesa Russia and founder of the Discovering Eurasia association Antonio Fallico.