Moscow wants Qatar meeting to produce agreement on oil price stabilization

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Russian Foreign Minister stated that Moscow hopes that the upcoming Qatar meeting on April 17 will lead to concrete agreements on stabilizing oil markets.

Moscow hopes that the upcoming Qatar meeting on April 17 will lead to concrete agreements on stabilizing oil markets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday.

"We hope that this meeting [in Doha] will lead to reaching concrete agreements on how to cooperate in the interests of all states and in the interests of stabilizing the oil markets," Lavrov said during a press conference following a meeting Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov in Baku.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com