    13:17, 01 May 2016 | GMT +6

    Mosque set on Fire in French island of Corsica

    None
    None
    PARIS. KAZINFORM - A Muslim prayer hall was set on fire in Ajaccio, the capital of French Island of Corsica, in early hours of Saturday morning, President Francois Hollande's office said on Saturday.

    "An investigation was immediately opened. It should determine as soon as possible the causes of the disaster," the Elysee added in a statement.

    The perpetrators will be swiftly identified and punished, Hollande pledged, expressing his solidarity with Muslim minority living in the French island.

    "No anti-religious act should be tolerated," he stressed.

    Late December 2015, a mosque in Ajaccio was ransacked following racial tension and anti-immigration protests.

    Source: Xinhua

    Religion Incidents World News
