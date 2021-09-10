Most areas of Kazakhstan in COVID-19 ‘red zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most areas of Kazakhstan are in the «red zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, the cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent as well as Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar regions are in the «red zone».

East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, and North Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «yellow zone».

Turkestan region remains in the coronavirus «green zone».

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 4,024 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection. 6,169 people have beaten the COVID-19 virus in the country over the past day.