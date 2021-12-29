Most areas of Kazakhstan in ‘green zone’ for COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most areas of Kazakhstan are in the «green zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Nur-Sultan city and North Kazakhstan regions are placed in the «yellow zone» on the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread.

Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the coronavirus «green zone».

Notably, the country has logged 393 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 718 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.