EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:48, 03 March 2018 | GMT +6

    Most beautiful female diplomats chosen in Astana

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - "Aru Diplomat" beauty contest was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Various departments of the ministry selected 15 most beautiful and talented female employees. All the contestants were awarded prizes.
    null 

    The contest was part of a charitable event dedicated to the Day of Gratitude that is celebrated in Kazakhstan on March 1.
    null 

    Besides, an auction was arranged within the framework of the event. The items sold include a picture by Kazakh artist Seissenkhan Makhambetov, a Tibetan handmade dagger, and a book by Hilary Clinton.
    null 

    Moreover, there was a fair at the Foreign Ministry building. The departments offered treats and drinks, as well as handicrafts and souvenirs from across the globe, to the families of diplomats.

    The funds raised at the event will be spent on "Solnechniy Mir" (Sunny World) rehabilitation center established over 2 years ago in support of children with Down syndrome.
    null null null 

     

    Tags:
    Charity Ministry of Foreign Affairs Government
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!