    17:40, 26 August 2020 | GMT +6

    Most Constitution Day celebrations to go virtual in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Most celebrations planned to take place in Nur-Sultan to mark 25 years of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan are to be held online, Kazinform cites the official website of the capital’s administration.

    Those events include the music challenge Constitution is guarantor of the freedom that has started on August 10 and will end on August 29; the online installation Constitution is the basis of independence (from August 15 to August 31) at the Central Library; the poetry competition Ata Zanym – ardagym, which has started on August 26 at the Al-Farabi Palace of Schoolchildren.

    Nur-Sultan’s State Archive is to host an exhibition devoted to the 25th anniversary of the Constitution starting from August 27 till September 4.

    Other events include an online concert on August 28 at the Naz State Dance Theatre, the youth championship (August 28), charitable events for low-income families (August 29-30), and online concerts by Zhastar Theater and Nomad Theater artists (August 30).

    It is also planned to hold a roundtable devoted to 25 years of the Constitution, as well as awards ceremonies to mark members of the public with 25th anniversary of the Constitution of Kazakhstan and 25th anniversary of the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan medals.


