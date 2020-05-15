Most coronavirus cases in Nur-Sultan mild at this point – Kissikova

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almost 80% of the coronavirus cases in the Kazakh capital are mild cases, claims Saule Kissikova, head of the Public Healthcare Department of Nur-Sultan city, Kazinform reports.

«As of May 15, 1,173 cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Nur-Sultan city. Of 1,173, 588 or 44% have been discharged from hospitals after fully recovering. 4% of patients are in grave condition. 79% of the COVID-19 cases in the city are the mild cases. Other patients are in medium-severity condition,» she revealed in an online press briefing on Friday.

According to her, 1,423 patients are staying at the in-patient facilities in the city.

661 patients are being treated for the coronavirus infection. Of 661, 4 are in severe but stable condition.