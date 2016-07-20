EN
    14:15, 20 July 2016

    Most corrupt government bodies in Kazakhstan named

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Over 580 civil servants in Kazakhstan have been prosecuted over the past six months, according to Deputy Chairman of the National Bureau for fight against corruption Talgat Tatubayev.

    He revealed the figures at the extended session of the Board of the Ministry for Civil Service Affairs on Wednesday. The session mainly focused on the results of the ministry's work within the first half of 2016.

    "In total, 588 civil servants, including 11 heads of republican government bodies, 39 heads of regional government bodies, 79 heads of municipal and district government bodies, 16 akims and their deputies have been prosecuted in corruption-related crimes," Mr. Tatubayev elaborated.

    He also named the most corrupt government bodies in Kazakhstan.

    "Akimats (local administrations), internal affairs bodies, ministries of agriculture, healthcare, quasi-public sector and the Public Revenue Committee are the most corrupt in Kazakhstan," Mr. Tatubayev said at the session.

