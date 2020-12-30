Most COVID-19 cases in Atyrau rgn registered at Tengiz oilfield

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – 1,032 people are under the coronavirus treatment in Atyrau region, Kazinform reports.

In the past 24 hours, Atyrau region has reported 60 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection. Of 60, 18 new COVID-19 cases have been detected in Atyrau city, 37 – at the Tengiz oilfield, 2 – in Zhylyoisk district, 1 – in Makatsk district, 1 – Kyzylkoginsk, and 1 – Kurmangazy district.

Of 60, 19 COVID-19 patients have symptomatic cases.

Currently, 275 COVID-19 patients are treated at home, 106 – at the regional infectious facility, 32 – at the district infectious facilities, and 619 – at the infectious facility at the Tengiz oilfield.

32 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in the region in the past 24 hours.