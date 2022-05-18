EN
    13:13, 18 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Most COVID-19 cases recorded in Almaty and Nur-Sultan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «The new COVID-19 strains detected in Kazakhstan are sent for additional genome sequencing. The whole-genome sequencing of stealth subvariant of the omicron strain will be available by the end of May,» Kazakh Healthcare Minister Azhar Giniyat said.

    As stated there, as of today one of the subvariants of the omicron type was detected in 12 regions. Most cases were detected in the large cities due to the large population, especially in Almaty and Nur-Sultan, population shift, and the presence of international airports. She noted that stealth omicron develops milder symptoms, but spreads faster than delta strain and causes reinfection. The Minister noted that it is spreading countrywide.

    Earlier the Minister claimed that there are no reasons to mandate the wearing of face masks in public.


