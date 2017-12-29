Most crucial appointments in 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A lot of political personnel moves have occurred in the outgoing year, "Kazinform" International News Agency presents the most important ones below.

Early in the year, Marat Tazhin took over the post of the First Deputy Head of the Kazakh President Executive Office. Ex-Minister of Defense Imangali Tasmagambetov became Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan in Russia in February 2017.

Besides, at the beginning of the year, the Ministry of Healthcare and Social Development was reorganized. It was divided into the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population and the Ministry of Health. Tamara Duissenova took over the leadership of the Labor Ministry, while Yelzhan Birtanov became the head of the Healthcare Ministry.

In March, Yeraly Tugzhanov, who had been the Deputy Chairman of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan (APK) for years and years, was appointed the Governor of Mangistau region. His previous APK post was taken over by Darkhan Mynbay, while ex-head of the region Alik Aidarbayev became the First Vice-Minister of Investment and Development. Within the same period, Yerlan Koshanov took charge of Karaganda region, and Malik Murzalin was appointed the Governor of Akmola region.

In August, Askar Zhumagaliyev and Yerbolat Dossayev were appointed Deputy Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan. Yerbolat Dossayev is in charge of the issues on project management for the Third Modernization of the country's economy, national planning system, development of financial sector, macroeconomic, budgetary, tax and customs policies, as well as SME development, public-private partnership, etc. As to Deputy Prime Minister Askar Zhumagaliyev, he coordinates the issues of digitalization of industries and development of digital economy, informatization, communications and information security, e-government development, etc.

In December, the Head of State also made some staff transfers in law enforcement agencies.

For instance, Zhakip Assanov was appointed Chairman of the Supreme Court; Kairat Kozhamzharov entered the office of the Prosecutor General of the Republic of Kazakhstan; Alik Shpekbayev became the Head of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs and Anticorruption; Kairat Mami was promoted to the post of the Chairman of the Constitutional Council, and Igor Rogov, who held that post previously, became Deputy Executive Director of the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



On December 15, Umirzak Shukeyev became the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan - the Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhstan. Meanwhile, his previous post of the CEO of Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund was taken by the ex-head of the Astana EXPO 2017 National Company, Akhmetzhan Yessimov.

In addition to the abovementioned appointments that occurred in 2017, Serikbay Oraz was elected the Supreme Mufti of Kazakhstan. His candidacy was nominated by Yerzhan Mayamerov, who previously held that post, and was approved by 300 members of the 8th Kurultai of the Spiritual Administration of the Muslims of Kazakhstan.