Most dangerous roads to be named in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM- Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev charged the Government to make a list of the most dangerous roads in Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"I instruct the International Affairs Ministry, the Ministry for Investment and Development in cooperation with local administrations to determine the cause of big road traffic accidents in the regions. It is crucial to make a list of the most dangerous sections of the republican and local highways and to take steps to reduce the number of accidents. 12 people were killed and 19 more were injured on a section of a highway in South Kazakhstan region in just three days," Prime Minister Sagintayev said at the session.



"Something is wrong with that section of the highway given the number of car crashes in three days. There are a lot of such roads in Kazakhstan. The Cabinet should submit its proposals on what should be done to improve the situation," he added.