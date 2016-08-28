Most disabled children in Kazakhstan not covered with inclusive education

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Zagipa Baliyeva raised an issue of covering disabled children with education at a meeting of the Republican Council of Mothers in Astana today,

"Unfortunately, not all the Kazakhstani children exercise their rights for a worthy level and quality of life and do not have access to the blessings of civilization. Thus, out of 140,581 disabled children, only 61,959 have been provided with inclusive education. And what do other children do? Some of them are taught at home, and some not," she says.



According to Baliyeva, our country pays too little attention to such children.