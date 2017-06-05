Most EXPO-2017 pavilions ready to welcome guests

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Pavilions of 11 countries have opened their doors before the official start of EXPO-2017 in Astana. Kazinform correspondent had an opportunity to see some of them during the final rehearsal of the event.

Themed Smart Mix with Technology the pavilion of Japan is decorated with traditional patterns and drawings and divided into three sections.

Deputy Commissioner of the pavilion Hidekazu Shibamoto says that it attempts to show guests of the exhibition what problems Japan is facing today, what sources of energy the country uses as well as Japanese lifestyle.







The motto - Smart Mix with Technology - means that Japan uses different types of energy along with Japanese wisdom and unique spirit of the nation.



Thailand's pavilion with the motto Bioenergy for All turned out to be quite bright. Thailand pioneered in transformation of agricultural products into the energy of the future ensuring security, economic growth and sustainable development of energy both on national and global scale.



Ambassador of Thailand to Kazakhstan H.E. Mr. Nat Pinyowattanacheep stressed that it is a great honor for his country to participate in the International exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana. In his words, Thailand is keen to strengthen ties with other countries, especially with Kazakhstan, in the sphere of energy research, newest technologies, cultural exchange and tourism in order to boost economic growth and prosperity.







Thailand hopes that its pavilion covering an area of 900 square meters will be among 10 most popular at EXPO-2017. It also consists of three sections and is filled with photographs from the history and everyday life of Thailand, a 3D cinema theater and a laboratory where the guests of the exhibition can derive energy from grass, rice, corn and many other unexpected things.







The pavilion of Switzerland was the next stop on Kazinform correspondent's little journey around the EXPO town. The more people step into the Swiss pavilion, the brighter it gets. It comes as no surprise that it's called Flower Power.







Nicolas Bideau, head of Presence Switzerland agency, claims that the future belongs to renewable energy sources and that Switzerland is committed to make a shift from the regular sources to the renewable ones in the nearest future. The motto means the energy derived from the natural resources and the potential of renewable energy sources.











The first thing you see when you enter the Malaysian pavilion is a tropical forest in which the trees are ‘moving'. Don't be surprised, it's just a peculiarity of Malaysian nature. Head of the pavilion Sook Yee Lau explains that apart from renewable energy sources, Malaysia wanted to showcase its beautiful tropical forests. Guests will also have a chance to see rich cultural program with national songs and dances.







The International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 will run in Astana on June 10 until September 10. 115 countries and 22 international organizations will take part in the exhibition.