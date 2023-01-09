Most highways reopen in 6 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM KazAvtoZhol, the national highway operator, announced the opening of roads after the closure in 6 regions of Kazakhstan.

Kyzylorda-Pavlodar, (Karaganda -the border of Pavlodar region section), Karaganda-Botakara, Pavlodar region-Botakara, Bastau-Temirtau, Zhezdy-border of Kostanay region, Karaganda region-Shiderty, Bayanaul-border of Karaganda region, Ulytau region-Arkalyk, as well as road sections in Akmola, Abai, Pavlodar regions were opened to the public.

As earlier reported, 37 road sections in 9 regions of Kazakhstan were closed down due to deterioration of weather conditions. The roads were closed down in Akmola, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Abai, Karaganda, Ulytau, Kostanay, Pavlodar, and North Kazakhstan regions as of 10:30 p.m. January 8.