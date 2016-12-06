Most long-awaited project of year launched in Mangystau Region

ASTANA-AKTAU. KAZINFORM - In Mangystau Region the construction project of a ferry complex in the Kuryk port has finished.

In the teleconference President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke to the workers and announced the commissioning of the complex.

"The ferry complex in the port of Kuryk is an important link of the transport and logistic system of the Transcaspian international corridor. We have finished construction of the railway and port infrastructure, and today we are ready to begin loading the first railroad train", - the CEO of Port Kuryk LLP Abay Turikpenbayev addressed the President.

The project was implemented by the national company Qazaqstan Temir Zholy. Its cost constituted KZT 32,1 billion. The expected capacity is 5,1 million tons of freights per year.