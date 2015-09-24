Most of Africans dead as a result of crush in Mecca

BAKU. KAZINFORM Most of those died in Mecca's crush are the citizens of African countries, Turkish TRT Haber TV channel reported Sept. 24.

According to the preliminary data, ten Turkish citizens are among the injured.

According to the TV channel, most of the pilgrims died after falling from a bridge (over 6 meters).

Some 310 people died and 450 were injured as a result of crush in Mecca. It is not ruled out that these are not the final figures.

More than 4,000 rescuers are working on the scene.

Pilgrims this year have been undeterred by the collapse of a construction crane in Mecca earlier this month, which killed over 100 people and injured over 200.

The crush incidents during hajj have happened before. Some 1,427 pilgrims died in a pedestrian tunnel leading from Mecca to Mina tent city in 1990, 270 more died in another crush in 1994. More deaths followed in 1997 (343 dead, 1500 injured), 1998 (118 dead), 2001 (35 dead), 2004 (251 dead) and 2006 (345 dead). Source: Trend.az