Most of Karaganda city left without electricity

More than half of the city remained without electricity, Kazinform reports.

It is not clear yet what caused the power outages and how many people were left without electricity. A breakdown in the technological process occurred at the TPP-3, the akimat’s press service said in a statement.

As earlier reported, heavy downpours and hail battered the city last night. It is not clear whether the bad weather conditions are linked to the power system disbalance at the TPP.