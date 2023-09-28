EN
    11:22, 28 September 2023 | GMT +6

    Most of Karaganda city left without electricity

    Karaganda
    Photo: pixabay.com

    More than half of the city remained without electricity, Kazinform reports.

    It is not clear yet what caused the power outages and how many people were left without electricity.  A breakdown in the technological process occurred at the TPP-3, the akimat’s press service said in a statement. 

    As earlier reported, heavy downpours and hail battered the city last night. It is not clear whether the bad weather conditions are linked to the power system disbalance at the TPP.

