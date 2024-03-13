Most of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

Storm alert has been issued for 13 regions of Kazakhstan for March 14, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazhydromet National Met Office.

On March 14, snow and rain are expected to fall in Zhambyl, Almaty and Turkestan regions.

Dust tides are predicted in Mangistau region.

Zhetysu and Atyrau regions are to brace for fog and gusty wind.

Ground blizzard and fog are expected in Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

Fog is to coat Kostanay, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

Abai and East Kazakhstan regions are to see blizzard and wind.