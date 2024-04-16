EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:14, 16 April 2024 | GMT +6

    Most of Kazakhstan to brace for rains Apr 16

    Rainy weather
    Photo credit: pixabay.com

    Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 16, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Rainy weather persists in the greater part of Kazakhstan today with heavy downpours predicted for the mountainous districts of the southeast and south, it said in a statement.

    High wind, thunderstorms, fog and squalls are expected countrywide.

    As earlier reported, river water levels are expected to rise in five regions of Kazakhstan.

    Tags:
    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Author
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!