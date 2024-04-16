07:14, 16 April 2024 | GMT +6
Most of Kazakhstan to brace for rains Apr 16
Mets issued a weather forecast for Kazakhstan for April 16, Kazinform News Agency reports.
Rainy weather persists in the greater part of Kazakhstan today with heavy downpours predicted for the mountainous districts of the southeast and south, it said in a statement.
High wind, thunderstorms, fog and squalls are expected countrywide.
As earlier reported, river water levels are expected to rise in five regions of Kazakhstan.