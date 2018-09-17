Most of Kazakhstan to see no precipitation on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to the anticyclone, there still will be no precipitation most of Kazakhstan, except for the west and east of the country, where rains and thunderstorms are expected, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions, the wind speed will reach 15-20 m/s. Moreover, the strong wind will cause a dust storm in Kyzylorda region.

Patchy fog is predicted in North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Akmola regions.

In the daytime, West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions will see a thunderstorm, winds strengthening up to 15-20 m/s. Besides, it may hail in West Kazakhstan region.

There is still a high risk of fire in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Zhambyl, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.