Most of Kazakhstan to see snowy weather on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - On December 14, the passage of atmospheric fronts will cause precipitation in most of Kazakhstan, except for the southern and southeastern regions, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet Weather Service.

In Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Mangistau regions, there will be patches of fog, ice slick, and the wind strengthening up to 15-20 meters per second. A snowstorm is predicted in West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.



It will be foggy in Almaty region in the morning. In the region's area near Lake Zhalanashkol, the wind will strengthen up to 18-26 mps.

In Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions, patchy fog and ice slick are expected. Besides, the wind speed will reach 15-20 mps in Zhambyl region.



As for Kostanay region, there will be patches of fog, blizzard, ice slick, and wind strengthening up to 15-20 mps.

Patchy fog is also predicted in Turkestan, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.