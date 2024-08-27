Most people unaware that nuclear power plants are now being constructed under 'post-Fukushima' regulations, expert opinion

People who are wary of the initiative to build a nuclear power plant tend to believe information that fosters artificial radiophobia. Most of the population is unaware that nuclear power plants are built according to strict regulations based on 'post-Fukushima' requirements. This opinion was expressed by Uzbek political analyst and Director of the Center for Research Initiatives “Ma’no” Bakhtiyor Ergashev, as reported by a Kazinform News Agency correspondent.

Each year, the energy deficit in Central Asian countries grows, particularly during the winter when hydroelectric power plants are shut down.

According to expert Bakhtiyor Ergashev, there are several ways to address the problem. The first is the construction of joint hydroelectric power plants. In this regard, Central Asian countries recently made a significant step forward. Specifically, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan have plans to build the Kambarata Hydroelectric Power Plant.

At the same time, Ergashev noted that the increasing energy deficit could be offset by increasing the capacity of thermal power plants. However, there are disadvantages to generating energy by burning coal and natural gas.

“Currently, generating energy by burning gas at thermal power plants is becoming more complicated. This is because most of this energy resource is directed towards meeting the needs of the population and businesses. Consequently, if a decision is made to supply gas to power plants in larger volumes, the share allocated to residents will decrease. Moreover, using coal at a time when the world is shifting towards ‘green energy’ will undoubtedly worsen the environmental situation. While no restrictions are being imposed today, in the future, most countries are not counting on increasing electricity production from solid fuels,” explains the expert.

One of the initiatives aimed at solving the energy deficit problem is the installation of solar panels and the increase in the number of wind power plants.

Ergashev pointed out some of the drawbacks of renewable energy sources. For example, solar panels cannot meet energy needs in the evening, which is the period of highest electricity consumption.

“The main disadvantage is that renewable energy sources cannot consistently provide electricity in the required volumes. After sunset, solar panels lose power, and if wind speeds decrease, so does energy production at wind stations. We hope that technical solutions to these issues will be found, but it won’t happen soon,” says Ergashev.

Therefore, the expert believes that the most effective alternative solution today is nuclear power.

“Nuclear power plants do not emit harmful waste into the atmosphere, their operation does not depend on river water levels, and they can work continuously around the clock, producing energy for many years. Therefore, to cover the energy deficit observed in all Central Asian countries, the construction of various nuclear power plants is the only important and necessary step,” the expert asserts.

According to Ergashev, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan can develop nuclear energy. Both countries have the necessary raw material—uranium. In addition, the expert expressed his opinion on public concerns regarding the safety of nuclear power plants.

“Most people are unaware that nuclear power plants are built based on requirements known as 'post-Fukushima' after the accident. For example, today, the requirements for construction and safety of nuclear power plants have been significantly strengthened. They include numerous measures,” says Bakhtiyor Ergashev.

The expert cited the example of the Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant, currently under construction in Türkiye. Last February, a strong earthquake struck the southeast of that country. The Akkuyu NPP, which is being built near the earthquake’s epicenter, did not suffer any damage.

“The construction of this nuclear power plant is nearing completion. Last year, when the earthquake occurred, its foundation and walls were not damaged. The NPP proved to be resistant to all the earthquake waves that occurred in the region,” notes Ergashev.

Most countries currently building nuclear power plants are located in regions with high risks of earthquakes, tsunamis, and other natural disasters.

“In my opinion, this is all radiophobia, an artificially created fear. As a result, people who are unaware of nuclear power plants begin to believe in it. We must thoroughly explain that nuclear power plants are subject to strict safety requirements,” concluded Ergashev.

It is worth noting that Uzbekistan plans to build a small-scale nuclear power plant in cooperation with Russia.

Meanwhile, public discussions have recently concluded in Astana, marking the end of a series of public debates on the construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan.

Additionally, from August 7 to 18, 2024, the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies conducted a telephone survey of citizens. Overall, the majority of respondents (53.1%) support the idea of building a nuclear power plant.