Most regions of Kazakhstan in low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The most regions of Kazakhstan are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’ as of today, November 23, 2021, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus infection reads.

Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone, while the Kazakh capital as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’.

Almaty and Shymkent cities, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 769 new coronavirus infections bringing the country’s caseload to 965,518.