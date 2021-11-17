Most regions of Kazakhstan on weather advisory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s national weather agency has put 10 regions of the country on weather advisory, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Fog, blizzard, and 15-20 mps wind are forecast for the north and east of Akmola region on November 18.

Blizzard and wind gusting up to 18 mps are to pound the north and southeast of Aktobe region.

Fog, icy roads, and 15-20 northwesterly wind are in store for the east of Almaty region.

Blizzard, black ice and southwesterly wind with gusts of 25 mps are predicted for East Kazakhstan region.

The north of West Kazakhstan region will see fog and black ice.

Black ice, blizzard and 23-28 mps southwesterly wind are expected in most of Karaganda region.

Fog, blizzard and 15-20 northwesterly wind will hit the east and southeast of Kostanay region.

Southwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in the center of Kyzylorda region.

Blizzard and 18 mps southwesterly wind will batter Pavlodar region at night.

Snowfall, blizzard, fog, and 15-20 mps northwesterly wind are forecast for most of North Kazakhstan region.