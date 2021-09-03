EN
    09:05, 03 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Most regions of Kazakhstan still in high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of today, September 3, 2021, the most regions of Kazakhstan are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.

    The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, as well as Akmola, Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’.

    East Kazakhstan and Zhambyl are in the ‘yellow zone’, while Turkestan region is the only region to stay in the ‘green zone’.

    As earlier reported, over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 4,930 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 803,601.


