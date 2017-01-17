EN
    07:07, 17 January 2017 | GMT +6

    Most regions of Kazakhstan to be steeped in fog

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Fog will blanket most regions of Kazakhstan today. According to Kazhydromet, snowfall and stiff wind are forecast for eastern Kazakhstan and blizzard - in southeastern Kazakhstan.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Almaty and South Kazakhstan regions.

    Akmola, Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, South Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions will be steeped in fog.

    Blizzard will hit Zhambyl region.

