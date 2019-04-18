Most regions of Kazakhstan to see precipitation on Thursday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will see precipitation today, April 18. However, western, northwestern, and southeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Meteorologists predict that patches of fog, thunderstorm, hail, black ice, and stiff wind are in store for most parts of the country, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 mps will hit Akmola, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. Gusts may reach 23-25 mps and even 28 mps in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Aktobe, Kostanay, and Atyrau regions.



Black ice and hail are forecast for Kyzylorda and Turkestan regions. Chances of dust storm will be high in Kyzylorda region as well.



Fog will blanket parts of Akmola, Zhambyl, Almaty, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Blizzard may hit Pavlodar region.