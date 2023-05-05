EN
    07:25, 05 May 2023 | GMT +6

    Most regions to enjoy fair weather, no precipitation May 5

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather without precipitation will persist across Kazakhstan on May 5. However, rain is forecast in western and eastern regions, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    As the met service informed, a vast anticyclone will bring rainy weather to many regions. Western, southwestern regions will see rain and thunderstorm, sometimes heavy precipitation. Precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in southeastern and eastern regions. Strong wind and dust storm will hit across the country, while fog will blanket southwestern regions.

    Wind speed will increase to 15-20m/s, sometimes to 23-28m/s in northern, western, piedmont and mountainous areas of Turkistan region. Gusts of wind in mountainous areas will exceed 30m/s.

