Most regions to enjoy fair weather on Tuesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy fair weather on Tuesday, June 5. Only northern and southeastern Kazakhstan will see unsteady weather with occasional showers, stiff wind, patches of fog and hail.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.



Thunderstorm is expected in parts of Almaty, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.



Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will see patches of fog.



Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan region.



Fervent heat will grip Karaganda region.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in Mangistau region.